Manx Breast Unit achieves Macmillan Quality Environment Mark

The Manx Breast Unit based at Noble’s Hospital has been awarded the Macmillan Quality Environment Mark (MQEM), with an overall score of 5 (excellent).

The MQEM assesses whether cancer facilities meet the holistic needs of people living with cancer, aiming to set the highest possible standards for cancer care environments.

The assessment process has two key parts – local self-assessment, where the organisation assesses its own performance against the MQEM, followed by external review by a team who visits the organisation to validate this information and discuss related issues. Each assessment consists of a document review and observational study of the environment. User feedback is hugely important and patients, families and carers are interviewed as part of the assessment.

The Manx Breast Unit opened in 2016 and was funded by charitable donations. The Manx Cancer Support Group was instrumental in designing and developing the unit, with the aim of having the best possible facilities available within a supportive environment.

The unit offers a symptomatic breast clinic where one-stop breast screening and diagnosis is provided. This one-stop service ensures that patients have investigations and diagnosis within a short timescale, allowing any necessary treatments to begin at an optimum time for the best recovery rates.

On the Isle of Man, routine two-yearly screening of all women between the ages of 50 and 70 allows early detection of any breast tissue concerns, whilst in the UK these screenings are only available every three years. The Breast Unit is also home to top of the range mammography machines, which allow 3D imaging to be quickly available. Those over the age of 70 can still be supported with additional screening.

The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group continues to work together with Manx Care to ensure that the Manx Breast Unit is equipped to the highest possible standard.

The Breast Unit recently held an open day (27 October 2022), where members of the public were invited to come and see the new machines, and to learn how to be more breast aware. The day was organised by Julie Stokes, Karen Wagstaffe and Karen Callin from the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group, alongside Jackie White and Helen Mylchreest from the Manx Breast Unit.

Overall, the unit exceeded the level required to attain the MQEM. It was noted that staff and charity representatives work together in a co-ordinated way to ensure the patient is at the centre of their care. Patients and their relatives indicated that they are very appreciative of the services on offer close to home, and feel the unit offers a supportive environment. Assessors were impressed with the cleanliness of the unit, and commented that the welcoming environment instantly makes people feel more at ease.

Teresa Cope, Manx Care CEO, said:

“I’m so pleased to see the Manx Breast Unit achieving this fantastic result. The team’s dedication to patient-centred care is evident, and their “excellent” overall score of 5 is testament to staff’s skill and compassion, as well as the joined-up approach with charities such as Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.”

An action plan will be developed to prioritise the recommendations made within the assessment report, which will help to drive more improvement going forward. Service users will be consulted on future unit redevelopments, starting with upcoming changes to seating in the waiting area.