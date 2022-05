SCAM ALERT: The Isle of Man Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance has received reports of the below scam circulating. The message claims to be from Evri (formerly Hermes) and requests payment details. DO NOT click the link or enter any information. This is a smishing attempt in order to acquire sensitive payment information.

For more information on phishing/smishing visit theĀ Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance website

Evri scam message