Bespoke brooch sent to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

A bespoke brooch in the shape of the Isle of Man has been sent to Her Majesty The Queen in celebration of her Platinum Jubilee.

The brooch, made on the Island by Element Isle, is accompanied by a letter of congratulations from Chief Minister Hon Alfred Cannan MHK on behalf of the Government.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘It is an honour to be able to send the Island’s well-wishes and this token of our respect to Her Majesty The Queen, Lord of Mann, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. The brooch, handcrafted here on the Island, is a unique piece of jewellery that is unmistakably Manx. I hope it rekindles fond memories of Her Majesty's visits to our Island nation throughout her long reign.'

The ‘Infinity Isle of Man’ brooch design outlines the Island with four gems (Blue Topaz, Citrine, Amethyst and Emerald) representing the towns of Ramsey, Peel, Castletown and the city of Douglas. The colours of the stones were selected to represent Manx tartan.

As part of the celebrations to mark The Queen’s seventy year reign, local schoolchildren are being presented with a special Platinum Jubilee medal from the Isle of Man Government. A number of community groups and organisations are planning to join in the festivities through celebratory events across the summer. The lighting of jubilee beacons are also taking place over the specially extended holiday weekend.