Statement: Dr Henrietta Ewart

Director of Public Health Dr Henrietta Ewart has left her role with the Isle of Man Government and intends to retire.

Dr Ewart took up the post in December 2016 after serving as Interim Director of Public Health for a period of 18 months.

Interim Chief Secretary Caldric Randall said: ‘The role of Director of Public Health is hugely important to our community, and will be advertised in due course. I’d like to thank Dr Ewart for her commitment and expertise during her time in post and wish her well for the future.’