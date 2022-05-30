Vaccine walk-in clinics for TT

The Covid-19 vaccine hub will be providing walk-in clinics during the TT period.

From Monday 30 May to 09 June 2022, the Covid-19 vaccination team (based at Chester Street Hub) will be providing walk-in vaccine clinics for those who are due to have a dose.

The schedule is as follows:

Date Day Time Age Group 30/05/2022 Monday 11am-3pm 5-11's 31/05/2022 Tuesday 11am-3pm Over 18’s 01/06/2022 Wednesday 11am-3pm 12-17’s 06/06/2022 Monday 11am-3pm Over 18’s 07/06/2022 Tuesday 11am-3pm Over 18’s 08/06/2022 Wednesday 11am-3pm 12-17’s 09/06/2022 Thursday 11am-3pm 5-11’s

Any Isle of Man resident who has not yet completed their course of vaccines can attend as long as their next dose is due. Those who have not yet had a dose but would like to use the walk-in clinics for their first one are asked to register online first.

The team will not be able to vaccinate visitors who are not registered with a GP. Visitors can register as a temporary resident with any GP Practice, and the team can vaccinate if the individual has done so.

In addition, we would like to update you on the TT opening times for the Covid-19 swabbing centre at the Crookall Centre, Kensington Road, Douglas:

Open Monday - Saturday 8am – 11pm Closed Bank Holidays 2 June 3 June 10 June

The only tests currently available are for either Pre-Assessment or for those who require a PCR test for travel; this can be a resident or a visitor. Anyone with an NHS number can book online.

Visitors without an NHS number who require a PCR test should contact 111 to book in for a swab.