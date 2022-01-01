Three-coin set celebrates return of Isle of Man TT

A three-coin presentation pack has been released by the Isle of Man Government to celebrate the return of the TT Races in 2022.

The set includes two £2 coins – one depicting the TT Grandstand while the second shows a TT marshal at the start/finish line in front of the Grandstand, waving the chequered flag as a rider crosses the line.

The third coin is a crown and depicts the TT logo over an outline of the Mountain Course on a chequered background surrounded by a laurel wreath.

The collectible pack also features the dates of this year’s racing, plus a short history of the event and its comeback following a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bill Henderson MLC, Member of the Treasury with responsibility for currency and coins, said:

‘The 2022 TT Races set has been launched to mark the return of our Island’s iconic event, and to welcome back visitors from around the world. The team have produced an eye-catching set and I thank them for their hard work.’

The coins have been produced by the Isle of Man Government’s currency partners Tower Mint and will be placed in general circulation.

Presentation packs are being stocked by a range of local suppliers.