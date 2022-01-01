Island to follow latest advice on autumn COVID-19 booster

The Isle of Man’s COVID vaccination programme confirms it will offer an autumn COVID-19 booster to those most vulnerable as well as frontline health and care workers following the latest interim advice from the UK’s Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunisation.

As in autumn 2021, the primary objective of the 2022 autumn booster programme will be to increase population immunity and protection against severe COVID-19 disease, specifically hospitalisation and death, over the winter period.

The extra booster should be offered to:

All residents in an older adults care home Frontline health and care workers All adults aged 65+ All those aged 16 to 64 years who are in a clinical risk group

Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper MHK said:

‘The Island will follow the interim advice and offer a further COVID booster vaccine to those who are most susceptible to the virus to offer them increased protection over the winter season. I have asked the vaccination team to start planning the rollout including the potential offer of a flu vaccine alongside the booster. ‘Those of the public who are eligible to receive a spring booster are encouraged to still come forward for the jab to ensure they are protected over the summer. Manx Care are sending out invite letters to those who become eligible at least six months after their initial booster. Anyone who thinks they may have missed their spring booster appointment is asked to ring 111.’

Further information on the rollout will be provided closer to the time.