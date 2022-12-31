Free TV licences for over 75s extended for 2023

The Isle of Man Government will continue to meet the cost of TV licences for residents aged over 75 who don’t receive income support until the end of 2023.

This decision has been reached in light of rising energy bills and increased pressure on household budgets.

A review of universal provision is currently under way, with the intention of exploring options around the introduction of additional eligibility criteria when the present arrangement expires on 31 December 2022.

Today’s announcement means any changes will now come into effect after 31 December 2023.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The current arrangement is being extended for a further 12 months, and I hope this announcement will reduce any concern among our community at a time of rising living costs. ‘The review into how provision may look in the future will continue with a view to any changes now being implemented from 1 January 2024.’

The BBC has funded licences for pensioners who qualify for income support since 1 January 2021. This position is not under review.