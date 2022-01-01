Health and social care inspections start following successful pilot programme

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has begun inspecting Manx Care’s health and social care services, following successful pilots with volunteer care homes, dentists and GPs.

Adult social care providers such as care homes and home care agencies are currently being inspected until August. Dental and GP inspections will take place during July and August.

There will be a pilot inspection of the urgent and emergency care department at Noble’s Hospital in June, with a view to starting acute hospital-based inspections in October 2022. This phase will include mental health, community healthcare and prison healthcare provision, as well as the services provided by Hospice Isle of Man.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said;

‘After many months of planning it is very exciting to finally have CQC staff on the island inspecting our health and social care services. Meticulous planning and communication have ensured that everything has gone smoothly so far and we look forward to working alongside our colleagues from the CQC and Manx Care throughout the rest of the year. This is a fantastic opportunity to implement real improvements to the health and social care services that we all rely on.’

Service users should not be impacted by these inspections, and will have the opportunity to provide feedback to the DHSC and CQC should they wish to. Posters will be displayed at each service on their inspection day.

To find out more information about the programme, please take a look at the External Quality Regulation website.