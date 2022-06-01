Dick Welsh MBE appointed to Northern Lighthouse Board

Government House has today announced that Dick Welsh MBE, has been appointed as the Isle of Man’s Commissioner on the Northern Lighthouse Board.

Mr Welsh, who received an MBE in the January 2020 Honours List for outstanding services to the maritime community on the Isle of Man, will serve for a three year term, from 1 June 2022 to 31 May 2025, following nomination for his appointment by His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.

Commenting on his appointment with NLB, Dick Welsh said:

‘I am incredibly fortunate to be appointed as Commissioner, Isle of Man for the Northern Lighthouse Board. I am really looking forward to getting involved and becoming a valuable member of the Board.’

Mr Welsh succeeds Captain Mike Brew who retires from the post at the end of May, after representing the Isle of Man as a Commissioner for nine years.

The Northern Lighthouse Board is the General Lighthouse Authority for the Isle of Man and Scotland and is responsible for the superintendence and management of all lights, buoys and beacons within those waters. The organisation has provided this vital safety service for mariners since 1786.