Chief Executive of Department of Health and Social Care stands down

After 24 years of service, Karen Malone has decided to resign from Isle of Man Government with immediate effect. Karen is currently the Chief Executive of the Department of Health and Social Care, a post she has held since January 2022.

Karen had previously served in roles with a number of public bodies including the former Manx Electricity Authority and Manx National Heritage, before becoming the Programme Director for Treasury in 2017 and then joining the Department of Health and Social Care,

Karen explained:

‘While I have enjoyed working in the public sector for more than 20 years, an opportunity has presented itself which will enable me to pursue personal interests. I sincerely thank all those who have provided me with support, encouragement and development opportunities during my career with the public service.’

Caldric Randall, Interim Chief Secretary, said:

‘I would like to thank Karen for her dedication and hard work not only within the Department but during her public service career. I wish her well in her future endeavours.’

Stuart Quayle, the current Chief Registrar, will assume the role of Interim Chief Executive of the Department of Health and Social Care.