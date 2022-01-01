Airport Director will take up role in August

Gary Cobb has been appointed Airport Director at Isle of Man Airport and will take up his role in August.

Mr Cobb is currently based in Inverness as Chief Operating Officer with Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL).

Since joining HIAL in 2020, his focus has been on airport operations and regulatory compliance, with specific responsibility for aerodrome management, health and safety, and corporate and capital projects.

Prior to this, Mr Cobb was Head of Airfield Planning at Gatwick Airport.

Emily Curphey, Interim Chief Executive at the Department of Infrastructure, said: