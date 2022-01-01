Treasury Minister steps down with immediate effect

David Ashford MBE MHK has stepped down from his role as Treasury Minister with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘It is with regret that I have accepted Mr Ashford’s resignation as Treasury Minister. I would like to place on record my thanks for the contribution he has made in establishing the new administration and indeed for the contribution he made during the Covid-19 pandemic as Health and Social Care Minister.

‘David has always played a full and active role in the business of government and I commend his commitment to the roles he has undertaken. I fully respect the decision he has reached and wish him well as he returns to the backbenches.’