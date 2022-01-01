Covid-19 Coronavirus

Treasury Minister steps down with immediate effect

Today

David Ashford MBE MHK has stepped down from his role as Treasury Minister with immediate effect.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘It is with regret that I have accepted Mr Ashford’s resignation as Treasury Minister. I would like to place on record my thanks for the contribution he has made in establishing the new administration and indeed for the contribution he made during the Covid-19 pandemic as Health and Social Care Minister.

‘David has always played a full and active role in the business of government and I commend his commitment to the roles he has undertaken. I fully respect the decision he has reached and wish him well as he returns to the backbenches.’

Issued By

Back to top