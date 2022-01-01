Cashless parking system to launch at Isle of Man Airport on Tuesday 24 May

A new cashless parking system at Isle of Man Airport will launch on Tuesday 24 May.

As previously announced, the quickest and easiest way to pay will be through a mobile phone or device using the RingGo app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone can call +44 1624 825717 and use a pre-registered payment card.

Payment can also be made online using a pre-registered card at ringgo.co.uk.

In each instance above, drivers planning to use the car park from Tuesday 24 May are encouraged to register in advance. Users should download the app and provide the necessary details, including payment information, or visit ringgo.co.uk and complete the process online.

Anyone displaying a parking disc can use the car parks for free for one hour, so it will still be possible to organise payment while moving through the airport.

A further option is available by visiting the information desk inside the Isle of Man Airport building, providing your vehicle registration and using a payment card. It will not be possible to pay at the desk using cash.

Tim Glover MHK, Member of the Department of Infrastructure with responsibility for Ports, said:

‘While we fully anticipate the smartphone app solution to be the most popular way for people to pay for parking at the airport from Tuesday, other options are available. ‘Paying over the phone and online are both straightforward, but require registration - so please try and do that beforehand to avoid any fuss at the start of your trip. ‘Registering and using any of these options will enable users to extend their stay should it be necessary due to unforeseen circumstances. ‘But if none of them suit you, it will be possible for card payments to be taken at the airport’s information desk.’

Tuesday’s launch marks a one-week delay from the original start date while officers considered feedback on the plan to ensure concerns were being fully addressed.

Anyone whose vehicle is parked in the car parks prior to Tuesday 24 May will have four weeks to make alternative arrangements.

How does the RingGo system work?

Once the registration process has been completed, customers using the app who have found a parking space should note the five-digit location number shown on signs and pay in advance for the required time – short stay car park 35800, long-stay car park 35801. Customers wishing to pay using the phone or online options should follow the instructions provided.

If your return flight is delayed or you just need extra time, it’s a simple process to extend the payment period using your chosen payment method.

Download the RingGo app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store below: