Customs and Excise Counter Opening Hours

We would like to inform you that effective Monday 30 May 2022, new public counter opening hours for Customs and Excise will be:

Monday to Friday

10am to 2pm

Customers are encouraged to make appointments before visiting and can also be arranged outside of counter opening hours on request.

Staff are available to assist you with your enquires by phone and email from 8.30am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Contact details:

Telephone: +44 1624 648100

Email: Customs@gov.im

Further details may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website