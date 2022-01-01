Grant for businesses to help make premises more accessible

The Isle of Man Department for Enterprise’s Accessibility Grant offers businesses up to £7,500 towards permanent modifications which make their commercial premises more accessible for those with disabilities.

The Accessibility Grant (Appendix 11 of the Financial Assistance Scheme) provides financial support of 50% up to £7,500 to new and existing eligible businesses which would like to make adjustments in line with the Equality Act 2017.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘Supporting businesses to make their premises accessible for their customers is vital to ensure we meet the needs of everyone in our community and encourage inclusivity within our Island. ‘Impairments which affect accessibility are not always obvious, and this Grant has been designed to support modifications to premises for all considerations, including mobility, visual, hearing, limited dexterity and hidden disabilities – any of which can affect a customer’s ability to access and make best use of commercial premises across the Island. ‘I would encourage all Island businesses to take a look at their premises in regards to accessibility and come forward for support if they can make any adjustments to ensure their premises are suitable and accessible for all residents and visitors alike.’

For all eligible existing and new businesses, the Department has the following support available through a simplified application process:

Up to 50% towards permanent modifications required to premises (commercial business premises and offices only), which may include signage, handrails, step edges, door handles, automatic doors, ramps, lifts, lighting, contrasting floor coverings, low counters, stair lifts, accessible facilities (i.e. toilets/washrooms/quiet spaces) etc.;

Up to 50% of plant and machinery costs which may include specialist furniture (commercial business premises and offices only), counter or room induction loops with testing device, portable payment terminals etc.;

Up to 50% towards website modifications for accessibility purposes;

Up to 50% of other reasonable adjustments at the Department’s discretion.

For more information, please visit the Department's website.



Potential applicants who would like to speak to a member of the Enterprise Support team ahead of submitting an application are encouraged to contact the Department for Enterprise by email at enterprisesupport@gov.im or by telephone on +44 1624 687333.