Curraghs Wildlife Park review to set long-term objectives

A review of the Curraghs Wildlife Park (CWP) will be carried out this summer to identify a set of long-term and sustainable goals for the popular family attraction.

In 2021, nearly 60,000 people visited the Park in Ballaugh, which is home to more than 60 species of rare animals and birds, many of which are endangered in the wild.

The Park, which is situated on a globally recognised wetland site, also has a large café, play spaces and provides education and community engagement in conservation.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), which runs the CWP, is looking to appoint a consultant to start the review next month.

It will set out a range of options to develop the Park economically, so it can become less dependent on the department’s budget.

The chosen consultant will work with key stakeholders and research other zoos, with similar constraints, before producing a range of fully costed recommendations and potential opportunities for the next 25 years.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The Curragh’s Wildlife Park is a popular family attraction and we want to explore all our options to make this community asset more sustainable. ‘The review will help us to establish a set of strategic objectives that are affordable and achievable in the long-term.’

The CWP is a member of both the British and Irish association of Zoos and Aquaria (BIAZA) and European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) and as part of its accreditation it must adhere to a set of standards for both animal welfare and visitor facilities.

It is hoped the review will be completed by September.