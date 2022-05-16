Launch of cashless parking system at Isle of Man Airport postponed

The implementation of the new parking system at Isle of Man Airport has been delayed while officers consider feedback and ensure concerns are being fully addressed.

Parking will continue to be free while arrangements to introduce the changes are finalised, and a further announcement will be made on Thursday 19 May regarding when the new cashless payment system will come into force.

Tim Glover MHK, Member of the Department of Infrastructure with responsibility for Ports, said:

‘While the new system was to be introduced tomorrow (Tuesday 17 May), a decision has been reached to delay the launch for a short period. The Department is grateful to those who have shared constructive feedback – officers will now be using that to ensure a smooth transition.’

Once the system is in place, the quickest and easiest way to pay will be through a mobile phone or device using the RingGo app, which can be downloaded free from the Apple or Google Play stores.

RingGo is a well-established car parking system in use at hundreds of sites throughout the British Isles. Find out more at myringgo.co.uk/howitworks

Once the app has been successfully downloaded and the registration process completed, customers who have found a parking space should enter the four or five-digit location number shown on signs and pay in advance for the required time. If your return flight is delayed or you just need extra time, it’s a simple process to extend the payment period through the app.

Anyone who doesn’t have a smartphone has a range of other options:

pay by calling a number and providing a card payment over the phone

send a text message

pay online

ask for assistance at the information desk inside the Isle of Man Airport building

One hour’s free disc parking will be extended and available throughout the car parks.

Parking rates will remain unchanged.