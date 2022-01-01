Chief Secretary announces retirement

The Isle of Man’s Chief Secretary, Mr Will Greenhow, has today announced his retirement from the Isle of Man Government.

Mr Greenhow said:

'It has been an honour to serve the people and the Government of the Isle of Man for the last twenty two years, the last twelve of which as Chief Secretary.

'With the Island Plan, the Government has put in place an ambitious set of objectives for the next five years. I believe it is the right time for me to bring forward my retirement to allow the Chief Minister and his team to put in place new leadership to achieve the very best for the Island.

'I wish to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all of the public servants on the Island. Throughout my time here, they have constantly impressed me with their dedication and hard work. I am proud to have been a part of such a great team. I wish them well.'