Manx Care’s 2022-23 Required Outcomes Framework to go before Tynwald

Manx Care's Required Outcomes Framework covering the 2022-23 financial year will be laid before the June sitting of Tynwald.

The Required Outcomes Framework (ROF) is Manx Care’s response to the Mandate, a document produced by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) outlining the activities it requires Manx Care to deliver during a financial year. The Mandate sets out the services required to meet the health needs of the Island’s population, the funding available to deliver these, and the obligations and limitations of services. The Mandate for 2022-23 will also be laid before Tynwald.

The ROF for 2022-23 provides a comprehensive response to the DHSC’s requirements, aligned to Manx Care’s four strategic priorities for the current financial year which are:

Improving patient safety Creating a positive working culture Improving financial health, alongside the productivity and efficiency of services Promoting integration across health and social care services

A copy of the ROF draft for 2022-23 can be found on Manx Care’s website.

In the June sitting of Tynwald, the Minister for Health and Social Care, Hon. Lawrie Hooper MHK, will also move a motion on the preparation of a three-year Mandate for Manx Care covering the period 2023-26.

Teresa Cope, Chief Executive of Manx Care, commented:

'A significant amount of work has gone into the development of the ROF by many of the clinicians working across our organisation, and I’m very proud of the comprehensive response this provides to the DHSC Mandate. It very clearly describes the activities that will be delivered by Manx Care across the next 12 months as we continue to drive the integration of health and social care services on the Island and work towards our vision of becoming the best small-island health and care system in the world. I would very much encourage members of the public to take the time to read this and understand our plans for the development of our services.'

Members of the public will be able to find out more about Manx Care’s ROF for 2022-23 and its strategy for the future delivery of health and statutory social care services on the Island at its first ever Open Day and Annual Public Meeting (APM) on Tuesday 24 May 2022. The event, at Vagabonds Rugby Club on the Noble’s Hospital site in Strang, takes place between 3pm and 7pm, with the sit-down APM between 5:30pm and 6:45pm. During this period, two keynote speeches will be delivered, one from Tania Linden, Head of Operations for Adult Integrated Mental Health Services on the development of an Isle of Man Recovery College, and the second from Dr. Duncan Gerry, Consultant Geriatrician, on the development of a Frailty strategy for the Isle of Man. There will also be the opportunity for members of the public to ask questions during a Q&A session.

The Open Day will primarily be an informal drop-in event where members of the public can visit different stalls to meet the teams and members of staff at the forefront of delivering care, and take part in fun, interactive demonstrations. There will also be a large display of vehicles, equipment and personnel from the Island’s Emergency Services partners including Manx Care’s Ambulance Service, the Police, the Fire Service, the Coastguard, Civil Defence and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association (SARDA), as well as a face painter for younger visitors. Further information on the Open Day and Annual Public Meeting.