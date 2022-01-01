Isle of Man Pensions Ombudsman’s report published

A report from the Isle of Man Pensions Ombudsman has been published on the Isle of Man Government website.

The Pensions Ombudsman is appointed by the Isle of Man Treasury under Part X of the Pension Schemes Act 1993 as it is applied to the Isle of Man.

Their primary function is to investigate and determine complaints and disputes concerning occupational and personal pension schemes.

They act independently and impartially, and their determinations are final and binding - subject to an appeal to the Manx courts on a point of law. Any directions are enforceable as if they had been made by the High Court.

Deputy Pensions Ombudsman Ian Greenstreet was appointed to the role of Pensions Ombudsman on 6 April 2019 for a term of 5 years, following the retirement of the previous incumbent, Tony King.

Treasury Minister David Ashford MBE MHK said:

‘I’d like to take the opportunity to thank Mr Greenstreet for his valued services as the Isle of Man Pensions Ombudsman and for the diligent way in which he goes about his work. ‘I’m sure his report will prove to be a very useful reference for pension scheme managers and administrators based in the Island and I look forward to receiving further reports from him in the future.’

The report is available to view and download at the at the Isle of Man Pensions Ombudsman webpage at gov.im.