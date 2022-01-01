Tynwald asked to back changes to health and social care complaints process

The complaints process for people using our health and social care services on the Isle of Man will be reformed if Tynwald back the move next month.

Taking on board public feedback from a Department of Health and Social Care consultation carried out last year, new regulations will modernise the current process and ensure that it is fit for purpose and fair for all.

The regulations will include a standardised complaints process for all health and social care services provided by Manx Care and services provided on behalf of Manx Care, as well as establishing a new single Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body to replace the current Independent Review Bodies.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care said:

The DHSC is focused on developing and delivering strategy and policy that will ensure patients and service users receive a quality service, and that includes providing a modernised complaints system. The improvements will be delivered through a two phase approach – phase one includes a Bill and eight sets of regulations drafted to address the modernisation of the current process. Longer-term, the Department will seek to simplify and enhance the legislative position as part of the new Health and Social Care Reform Bill.

The Manx Care (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed through the Legislative Council today (Tuesday 10 May)and once it has received Royal Assent, the Department will have the powers necessary to make required regulations. The regulations will be published in draft form on the Tynwald Register of Business this week.

It is planned that the new Health and Social Care Ombudsman Body and complaints processes will be in place from 31 October.