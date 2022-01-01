More than 1,000 children take part in Manx Youth Games

Around 1,100 budding athletes took part in the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games on Saturday, which included 14 different sports.

The Isle of Man’s largest multi-sport event encourages children to learn a new sport, make friends and see the benefits exercise can have on both physical and mental wellbeing.

In the build up to the Games, participants attended weekly training sessions, facilitated by Manx Sport and Recreation and hundreds of volunteers, before putting their skills to the test on the big day.

This year’s 14 sports included girls’ football, hockey, cricket and a multi-sport offering for children with additional needs. These were all supported by local clubs and facilities.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Manx Youth Games is an important event for young people for a number of reasons. ‘With so many participating the atmosphere was filled with excitement and special thanks must go to coaches, parents, family members, carers and guardians for helping make it such a memorable occasion. Well done everyone.’

The Games, which are for school years 2 to 10, saw children representing their region in new eco-friendly shirts made from recycled plastic bottles.

Tony Keating, Chairman of Sporting Club, said:

‘We are delighted to be involved with this community event and after our wonderful sporting experience at the Manx Youth Games on Saturday, we are really looking forward to being involved for many more years. ‘It truly was a special day which exceeded all of our expectations. Well done to everyone involved.’

More than 20,000 young people have taken part in the Games since it was first held 20 years ago.