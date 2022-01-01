Isle of Man Government support for Family Library to continue until 2026.

The Isle of Man Government will continue to support the Family Library for the next five years.

A schedule has been agreed which will gradually reduce government support over the term of the agreement while the charity develops alternative income streams.

An initial grant of £125,000 will be supplied in August 2022, with annual sums tapering before a final instalment of £65,000 concludes the arrangement in August 2026.

A total of £475,000 will contribute towards the continuation of services, which include the Mobile Library, Children’s Library and Home Delivery Service.

The annual payments will be taken from the Bona Vacantia Fund, in line with a policy objective within Our Island Plan to promote or improve the social wellbeing of the Island.

Treasury Minister David Ashford MBE MHK said:

‘The Family Library plays an important role for many in our community and I’m pleased that the arrangement will secure the future of services over the next five years while the charity explores how it will operate into the future.’

Family Library director Kurt Roosen said: