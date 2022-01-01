Entries invited for UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards

Individuals and organisations are invited to enter the 2022 UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards, which will celebrate the benefits of working together for a sustainable future.

People can enter by sharing the details of a project or initiative they have delivered that promotes sustainability in one of five areas – economy, education, energy, enjoyment/engagement and environment.

Entries from individuals and organisations, such as schools, businesses and charities must be received by 12 August and will be judged on their innovation and impact.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and Vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said:

‘The awards celebrate the people who are contributing to a sustainable and vibrant future for the Isle of Man. ‘I am sure the winners’ stories will inspire others to adopt more sustainable practices, too.’

People can enter online using the Biosphere website where they can give an overview and explain how they have championed sustainable practices in their chosen category.

The winners will receive their awards at a ceremony in Douglas on 26 September and receive a special logo which can be used on promotional material and social media.

A promotional video, featuring last year’s winners, Capital International (economy), Dawn Colley of Manx Wildlife Trust (education), The Children’s Centre (energy), Lovely Greens (enjoyment/engagement) and PlasticBusters (environment), can be watched here.

The awards support UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s strategy ‘Working Together for a Sustainable Future’.