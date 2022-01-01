Crucial Crew 2022 teaches children how to cope in an emergency

Multiple agencies will come together to teach primary school children how to stay safe and look after their mental health at a community event in Douglas next week.

Since it began, the Crucial Crew project has taught thousands of children, who are about to make the move to secondary school, important skills such as CPR and road safety.

This year, along with talks and workshops by the emergency services and St John Ambulance, there will be interactive sessions on active travel and mental health.

The five day event will be held at the Villa Marina and gets under way on 16 May.

This year’s talks include:

Isle of Man Constabulary – Make a choice, choose a consequence

Fire and Rescue Service – Safety at home

Coastguard & RNLI – Water Safety

Isle Listen - Mentally Preparing for Secondary School

St John Ambulance – CPR

Road Safety & Active Travel- Safe Routes to School

Isle Listen’s Steven Downward, said:

‘The transition to secondary school is a major change and for some, can be a challenging experience. ‘Preparing our young people for the emotions and challenges they may face and equipping them with the skills to cope, helps to prepare them for the many challenges they will face throughout their lives - so we’re really excited to be involved with the Crucial Crew event.’

The project will also explain how to respond in an emergency, including when to dial 999.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The event will provide children with skills and resilience that they can use for the rest of their lives’.

Primary schools taking part have all been challenged to create a safety message, which includes information about one or more of the agencies involved.

The winner will be chosen and announced at the event.