Statement on the inquest into the death of Kaan Douglas

Following the conclusion of the inquest into the death in custody of Kaan Douglas, the Prison and Probation Service and our associated agencies would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to all of Kaan’s family, friends and loved ones. We can only imagine the pain that the last two years have brought to you all, and we sincerely hope this inquest has brought you some closure.

This has been a difficult two weeks for all involved.

The Department of Home Affairs is grateful to the officers of the Prison and Probation Service for their openness, honesty and empathy. This gave the jury a factual and honest account of Kaan’s time in custody to enable them to reach their decision.

Deaths in custody are rare in the Isle of Man and the Department takes its responsibilities under the Custody Act seriously. Immediately after Kaan’s death, work began to make improvements that would reduce the possibility of another family having to endure this loss. The Coroner has been informed of this work and the ongoing efforts to ensure that those who are in custody at the Isle of Man Prison continue to be kept safe, particularly those who are most vulnerable.