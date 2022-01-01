Hundreds of children set for Manx Youth Games

Hundreds of children will take part in the Island’s largest multi-sport event at the National Sports Centre on Saturday.

The Sporting Club Manx Youth Games brings together children from all over the Island to learn a new sport, make new friends and see the benefits of regular exercise.

Since the start of the year, those taking part have been attending weekly training sessions, facilitated by Manx Sport and Recreation and an army of volunteers.

In total, 14 sports are on offer including girls’ football, hockey, cricket and a multi-sport offering for children with additional needs.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The Manx Youth Games is a highlight of the sporting calendar and I wish everyone taking part the best of luck. I hope it’s a memorable day, which leads to a lifetime’s interest in sport.’

The Games, which are for those in school years two to 10, will see children represent their region and wear new eco-friendly shirts made from recycled plastic bottles.

This is one of the first sustainable solutions that the new sponsor and Biosphere partner, Sporting Club, plan to introduce over the next three years.

Other sustainable solutions include programmes printed on recycled paper and water bottles made from sustainably sourced sugarcane.

Tony Keating, Chairman of Sporting Club, said:

‘We are proud to support this event which has been an important part of the Island’s community for 20 years’.

Minster Edge, added:

‘I would like to extend my thanks to the Club for their commitment to support our flagship sporting event for young people.’

More than 20,000 young people have taken part in the Games since it was first held 20 years ago.