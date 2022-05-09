New bus timetable comes into operation May 9

A new bus timetable will come into operation on Monday 9 May 2022 containing changes designed to make the service more streamlined, and includes additional services during the summer.

Following the success of the route last year, a summer evening service will again operate between Peel and Port Erin on the first Friday and Saturday of each month between July and October.

An enhanced summer schedule will also see the return of an extra late night owl (01:15am) every Friday and Saturday, and Route 28 (the Sound via Cregneash) as well as services that cover Niarbyl, Sloc and Ballamodha in operation from 14 May to 25 September. The Route 3 Sunday service, which serves Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey, will run every 30 minutes throughout summer.

As a result of Castle Street in Castletown being temporarily one-way and the longer south-bound circuit, the route between Douglas and Port Erin will alter slightly, with buses leaving Douglas as usual but arriving in Port Erin slightly later.

The TT timetable has also been published with extra services being offered making it easier for visitors and residents to watch the races and explore the Island over the two-week period.

New timetables are now available to view on www.bus.im with printed booklets available from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal in Douglas, Ramsey or Port Erin bus station or by calling +44 1624 662525.

Customers also have the opportunity to use the helpful journey planner which can be found at online as well track buses in real time using findmybus.im.

For further information, contact Bus Vannin on +44 1624 662525 or email publictransport@gov.im.

Timetable alterations in detail

Pulrose Bridge

All services 21, 21A, 21B & 21H will resume via Pulrose Bridge to Pulrose and the 21P will no longer operate

All South route buses will continue to serve QuarterBridge until Monday 23 May 2022, on which they will revert back to the original route serving Pulrose Bridge and the NSC

Douglas – South

Services 12 & 12A will be renumbered to Services 11 & 11A

Service 2C will be renumbered to Service 2

Times have been adjusted slightly for daytime journeys for buses arriving into Port Erin as a result of the modified Castletown route and the one-way road

Late Night Owl available every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer holiday season

Douglas to Peel and Ramsey

Times have been altered slightly to change the provision in the morning and late afternoon/evening to The Hope and Thie Slieau Whallian

Summer Schedule

A new summer evening service (N8) between Peel and Port Erin will operate will operate the first Friday and Saturday of each month between July and October

Later Night Owl Services (01:15) will run on Fridays and Saturday throughout the summer holiday season

Various routes covering the Sound via Cregneash, the Sloc, Niarbyl and Ballamodha will come into operation from 14 May to 25 September

An enhanced Sunday services on the Route 3, which serves Douglas to Ramsey via Laxey every 30 minutes

TT Coverage