Northern Wellbeing Partnership public drop-in events

The Northern Wellbeing Partnership team will be holding public drop-in events next week.

Following the success of the Southern and Western Wellbeing Partnerships in recent years, Manx Care is looking for input from residents regarding health and social care services in the North of the Island.

Integrated Care means offering the public the services they need at the right time, in the right place, and as close to home as possible. The existing Wellbeing Partnerships provide this service in the South and West, but each community is different and so input from residents is vital in the development of fit-for-purpose health and social care services.

Informal drop-in events are taking place at the following times:

Monday 9 May, 10am – 1pm, at Dhoon Parish Hall, Glen Mona

Monday 9 May, 2:30pm – 6:30pm, at Ballaugh Bowling Club, Ballacrosha Estate, Ballaugh

Everyone is welcome to come along to share their ideas and meet the team.