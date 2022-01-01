First Orthopaedic procedures delivered in conjunction with Synaptik

The first orthopaedic procedures have been delivered at Noble’s Hospital in conjunction with Synaptik, as part of the ‘Restoration and Recovery of Elective Activity’ programme of work.

In the first week of the programme, nine patients received their surgery - five having knee replacements and four having hip replacements – with seven of them being discharged home the next day. In this phase of the programme (20 April to 14 May), 49 operations will take place in total. The operations include hip and knee replacements, and foot and shoulder procedures. The patients receiving their surgery have been prioritised according to their length of time waiting for surgery and clinical need.

A further programme of orthopaedic activity is in plan to begin following the TT fortnight, subject to the approval of funding by Treasury. If funding is approved, this aims to deliver around 66 procedures in four-week blocks. There are currently around 500 individuals waiting for orthopaedic surgery on the Island.

The work currently being delivered on the Island is very much a partnership approach between Manx Care and Synaptik, with staff including Reception Teams, Ward Co-Ordinators, Nurses, Theatre Staff, an Anaesthetist and Therapists being provided by both organisations. The surgeons leading the operations across the first four-week block work for Manx Care, with activity being delivered at the Private Patients Unit on the Noble’s Hospital site.

The programme focuses on patient experience in order to support the fastest recovery possible, with an enhanced level of one-to-one care given to each individual post-surgery. This includes one-to-one care from Nursing teams and the swift intervention of Therapy teams in order to start the post-operative recovery process. This results in a reduced length of stay for patients, and a faster discharge home to continue their recovery and rehabilitation in the community.

Ramsey resident, Joan Walker, was the first patient to receive her surgery last week, and even managed to walk from the front door of the Private Patients Unit to her daughter’s car to return home the day after her operation. She commented:

“Everyone was wonderful. The team explained everything to me and were very comforting, so I wasn’t frightened. I had my surgery around lunchtime, then after a short time in recovery, had a sandwich and a cup of tea and was on my way home so quickly after that. Thank you to everyone involved in my care – I can’t fault them.”

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, added:

“The delivery of elective orthopaedic activity is the next phase of our plans under the dedicated ‘Restoration and Recovery of Elective Activity’ programme of work, and I’m delighted that we will be able to offer planned orthopaedic surgery to 49 Manx residents over this initial four-week block. The model of care we’re using – which comprises of professionals from both Manx Care and Synaptik, and an emphasis on one-to-one support – works incredibly well, as demonstrated by our recent work to deliver Cataract procedures in this way. I am hopeful that the business case that we have submitted to Treasury to secure the funding to continue with this programme of work will be supported. “It’s important to re-emphasise that the work being carried out under the dedicated ‘Restoration and Recovery of elective activity’ programme in order to reduce the lengthy waiting lists we inherited does not replace the work being carried out at Noble’s Hospital, but is supplementary to that.”

Picture: Mrs. Joan Walker leaving the Private Patients Unit at Noble's Hospital to return home following her recent orthopaedic surgery.