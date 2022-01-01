Covid-19 Coronavirus

Coronavirus support scheme payments published

Yesterday

The Isle of Man Government has today published details of payments made under the various Coronavirus support schemes.

The data is available at iomdfenterprise.im/coronavirus/ and includes details of applicants who received financial assistance under the following schemes:

  • Coronavirus Business Support Scheme
  • Business Premises Support Scheme
  • Hospitality Transition Support Scheme
  • Winter Disruption Scheme
  • December Disruption scheme
  • Coronavirus Recovery Scheme
  • Strategic Capacity Scheme
  • Salary Support Scheme

Issued By

Back to top