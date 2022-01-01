Health and Care sector inspections to begin in April

The Department of Health and Social Care have commissioned the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to undertake regular, independent inspections of four key areas of health and social care on the Isle of Man: adult social care services, dentists and GPs (primary care services) and acute services (hospital-based services)

Over the last few months the Department and CQC have visited and worked with services and held two pilot inspections on the island to see how the methods used to inspect could be adapted to suit services on the Isle of Man. Feedback from staff and service providers during those pilot inspections have helped to shape the programme going forward.

The first phase of inspections begin in April with adult social care services, followed by primary care and hospitals later in the year.

The Care Quality Commission is the independent regulator of health and social care services in England. They will not be rating Manx Care services, nor will they be undertaking any enforcement action – these functions will be retained by the Departments Quality, Safety and Engagement team.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said;

‘I am pleased to see the work with CQC progressing, independent inspections are a fundamental part of any modern health and care system. They serve to protect the public from harm; provide confidence in the quality of services; promote good practice and education; and support a culture of continuous improvement.'

He continued;

‘When the CQC start their on-site inspections they will be using a wide variety of information provided by services, as well as conversations with staff to help them understand the level of care being delivered. They also want to speak to people using services, and I would encourage anyone approached by an inspector to offer their honest experience of their care, or the care of a loved one.' ‘I hope that this will continue to be a really collaborative effort between all organisations in the health and social care system on the island, to help drive the transformative change that is needed. It is also an opportunity for CQC to shine a light publicly on some of the great care that we know is being delivered on the island, and for those providing this excellent level of care to be able to demonstrate best practice across our health and care services.’

More information can be found about this work, and what it means for people working in or using services on the dedicated webpage.