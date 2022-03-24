Financial Sanctions: Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry to the Belarus sanctions regime.

The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/600) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies reasonably suspected of involvement in conduct enabling or facilitating the disappearances of four people or the failure to investigate properly or institute criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for those disappearances; the commission of serious human rights violations in Belarus; the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus; or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus. The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0479].

On 30 March 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

OJSC KB RADAR-MANAGING COMPANY HOLDING RADAR SYSTEM

Address: 64A Partizanskii, Belarus.

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0125 (UK Statement of Reasons):Designated for the purposes of an asset freeze under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019. The designation is made as a designation by name under the urgent procedure. The relevant provision by reference to which the Minister considers that condition B is met is Executive Order 14038. The purposes of this provision correspond or are similar to the purposes of the UK’s Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, which have as their purposes to: a) respect democratic principles and institutions, the separation of powers and the rule of law in Belarus, b) refrain from actions, policies or activities which repress civil society in Belarus, c) investigate properly and institute criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for the disappearances of Yury Zakharanka, Viktar Hanchar, Anatol Krasouski and Dzmitry Zavadski, and d) comply with international human rights law and to respect human rights, including in particular to— i. respect the right to life of persons in Belarus; ii. respect the right of persons not to be subjected to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in Belarus, including inhuman or degrading conditions in prisons; iii. afford persons in Belarus charged with criminal offences the right to a fair trial; iv. respect the right to liberty and security, including refraining from the arbitrary arrest and detention of persons in Belarus

Listed on: 24/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2022 Last Updated: [24/03/2022] 30/03/2022 Group ID: 14984.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Belarus and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.