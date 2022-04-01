Island encouraged to take part in Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Islanders are encouraged to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen on becoming the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after 70 years of service.

The official Jubilee celebration will take place over an extended bank holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June. Various events are being organised including a ‘Big Jubilee TT Rideout’ on Mad Sunday, as well as the lighting of Beacons across the Island.

A Platinum Jubilee Event Fund offering a one-off grant to help cover up to 80% of total costs has been launched to encourage local communities to come together and celebrate this momentous occasion.

The fund will allow the Island’s Local Authorities, non-profit making community/voluntary groups and local charities to apply for a one-off grant towards the costs of specific community events celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event fund will offer the following financial support:

Up to £5,000 for each of the Island’s local authorities

Up to £1,000 for community/voluntary groups and local charities

Events eligible for support must demonstrate a clear link to the celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee in terms of theme and event activity. The events can take place from 1 April 2022 until 30 September 2022 and can include but not be limited to the Big Jubilee Lunches, street parties, live music and entertainment, festival activities and specific exhibitions.

Whilst the official celebrations across the Commonwealth are planned for the special extended bank holiday from Thursday 2 June to Sunday 5 June, Islanders are encouraged to celebrate any time from April through to September with the help of this grant.

Those interested can apply using the online application form and for any related enquiries please email eventfund@gov.im. Applications will close on 31 May 2022.

A full list of information on the Platinum Jubilee can be found at gov.im/platinumjubile

More than 1,500 beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories in recognition of The Queen’s long and selfless service.

Those who wish to register a beacon on the Isle of Man or want to find out more information about organising a beacon, are asked to contact Jane Kelly at jane.kelly@gov.im