Manx Isolation Payment to end on Friday 1 April

The Manx Isolation Payment is ending in line with the removal of self-isolation rules for people who have contracted Covid-19 from Friday 1 April 2022.

The MIP was introduced in January this year, and provided a lump sum payment of £300 to people who had registered a positive test and were instructed to isolate accordingly. It was paid to an applicant who had to isolate for at least 4 days in a row, and who met other qualifying conditions.

While the MIP will no longer be available after Thursday 31 March 2022, people who are unable to work due to incapacity may be able to claim Incapacity Benefit if they meet certain conditions, including those relating to National Insurance Contributions.

This is payable at the rate of £86.55 per week, increasing to £89.25 per week from 11 April 2022. People who do not qualify for Incapacity Benefit - or who do qualify but do not have enough money to live on - may be able to claim Income Support either instead or in addition.

Further information on Social Security benefits available for Illness and Disabilities is available on the Isle of Man Government website, under the Benefits and Financial Support menu on the gov.im home page.

Guidance can also be provided at the Social Security public reception desks at Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas, IM1 2RZ, between 9am and 1pm Monday to Friday or Ramsey Town Hall each Tuesday, 9.15am-1pm and 1.45pm-4.30pm.