Leave the car at home for Active Travel Week 2022

28 March – 3 April is Workplace Active Travel Week 2022, we’re asking people to find healthier and greener ways to commute, run errands or enjoy our Island spaces.

Each day will have a different theme:

Monday 28 March: Active travel to work – any way you can





Active travel to work – any way you can Tuesday 29 March: Walk or wheel to work





Walk or wheel to work Wednesday 30 March: Flexible working day





Flexible working day Thursday 31 March: Carbon neutral and car free





Carbon neutral and car free Friday 1 April: Cycle to work





Cycle to work Sat 2 April/Sun 3 April: Active travel with the family

Active travel is an ideal way to improve wellbeing by including physical movement in your daily routine, which in turn helps to support mental wellbeing, and reduce our carbon footprint.

It’s not just about the journey to work, we’re asking people to think about the smaller trips that they make. Is there a shorter journey that can be made actively instead of taking the car like nipping to the nearest shop, visiting a nearby friend or grabbing a coffee on the move?

There are many aspects of modern life that can be seen as a barrier to active travel; busy schedules, access to bus routes or equipment and the weather. For active travel week we’re asking people to try something different like walking, wheeling, running, cycling, scooting or skating to see how easy it could be to build good habits by dedicating some time to the way we travel.

Throughout the week there will be events taking place to help encourage and support people to make changes towards active travel. There will be a special ‘Talk to Work’ session walking from Quaterbridge to central Douglas on 29 March, cycling confidence sessions on Wednesday 30 March, and a group cycle ride from St Johns to Douglas on Friday 1 April with the Road Safety Team.

Businesses are also asked to consider their working practices during active travel week, could flexible hours, hub working or working from home be used to help accommodate employees using active travel.

Over the weekend, families are encouraged to get active together. Our Island has some great outdoor spaces which can be used - why not travel actively for a treasure hunt, to visit a beach/glen, or to treat yourself at a local café?

More information about the events is available on the Active Travel – workplace Facebook page, including links to book spaces on the cycling sessions.

Come rain or shine, we’re asking people to leave their cars at home next week and use active travel.