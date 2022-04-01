Manx Care will continue to maintain Covid precautions post 1 April 2022

Following discussions with Isle of Man Government, and whilst taking into account the high levels of community transmission of Covid-19 in the community, Manx Care will continue to maintain its current Covid precautions for the time being.

Isle of Man Government is relaxing all remaining Covid-19 restrictions from 1 April, 2022. However, Manx Care will:

Maintain the use of face masks and hand sanitiser, and social distancing across its health and social care settings





Continue to ask members of the public, if possible, to consider whether or not they could attend a face to face appointment alone rather than bringing a friend or family member with them





Ask that any visitor to a health or social care setting takes a Lateral Flow Test 45 minutes to one hour prior to their visit, and refrains from visiting if this is positive

Manx Care is continuing its Covid-19 precautions in order to continue to protect the most vulnerable members of the community under its care within health and social care settings, and to protect its colleagues in order to ensure that safe levels of staffing and essential service delivery are maintained. The organisation needs to ensure that no-one who is Covid-positive visits any of its health or social care settings.

Manx Care staff members will continue to self-test for the virus and isolate if positive. This is in line with the UK Health Security Agency’s current guidelines.

Chief Executive, Teresa Cope said:

'Manx Care appreciates that Isle of Man Government has a wider view across the community and the impact of Covid-19 on our Island, and we continue to work closely with the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers with regard to the management of Covid-19. However, for the moment we feel it is imperative to ask staff, patients and visitors to continue to wear facemasks and use LFDs. It is also key that members of the public do not enter any of our settings if they are Covid-positive. 'I would reiterate what Dr Henrietta Ewart, Director of Public Health, stated in the news release issued by Isle of Man Government earlier today which is to continue to think about ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’, and to think about the vulnerable in our community and the need to protect them.'

Anyone who is Covid-19 positive should not enter any Manx Care facilities for any reason – this is to continue to protect the vulnerable who we care for and to protect staffing levels. Entry to a Manx Care facility is permitted after two negative LFD tests 24 hours apart and without any symptoms of infection. LFDs will continue to be available to order online for the next few months for those entering any health or social care facility or visiting vulnerable people in their own home.

Any changes to these policies will be announced when applicable.