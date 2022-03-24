Financial Sanctions: Cyber

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the Cyber Sanctions Regime.

The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/597) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies conducting or directing cyber activity that undermines, or is intended to undermine, the integrity, prosperity or security of the United Kingdom or a country other than the United Kingdom; international organisations; and non-governmental organisations whose purposes relate to the governance of international sport or the Internet. The Cyber (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (SI 2020/597) have effect in the Isle of Man by the Cyber Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0451].

On 25 March 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

CENTRAL SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF CHEMISTRY AND MECHANICS

a.k.a: (1) GNTs RF FGUP TsNIIKhM (2) NIII6 (3) Scientific Research Institute No 6 (4) State Research Centre of the Russian Federation Federal State Unitary Enterprise Central Scientific Research Institute for Chemistry and Mechanics (5) TsNIIKhM

Address: 16a Nagatinskaya Street, Moscow, Russia.

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CYB0022 (UK Statement of Reasons):The Central Scientific Research Institute of Chemistry and Mechanics (TsNIIKhM) was responsible for a cyber attack on a petro-chemical company in August 2017. The cyber attack gained remote access to the Safety Instrumented Systems connected to the Industrial Control System of a petrochemical refinery. This shut down the plant for over a week. There is evidence to suggest that the shutdown was inadvertent while TsNIIKhM were attempting to cause a highly dangerous physical consequence through disabling the safety systems, which could have included an explosion. These actions caused economic loss and prejudice to commercial interests and/or was intended to undermine the security and prosperity of a country other than the United Kingdom. (Type of entity): Government-owned technical research institution Listed on: 24/03/2022 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2022 Last Updated: 24/03/2022 Group ID: 15044.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Cyber and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.