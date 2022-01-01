Science and History course switch follows exam board review

Secondary schools in the Isle of Man will switch to a different science and history examination system from September, following a review of IGCSE and GCSE courses.

Led by senior school leaders and subject specialists, the review represents a new way of working for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) and schools, and will enable the schools to take advantage of existing and emerging qualifications.

The decision to move science and history from Cambridge Assessment International Education has been supported by school leaders.

The new science and history specifications introduced will be graded from 9-1, rather than A*-G, and schools are currently in the process of developing schemes of learning and identifying supporting resources for students starting Year 10 in September 2022.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘The opportunity for regular review whilst maintaining stability across our education system, will empower schools to make the best decisions for their students based on learners’ needs, interests and aspirations. ‘Major changes are expected in England and Wales over the next five years and schools must be agile and ready to react quickly and effectively, so their students achieve the best outcomes.’

Following the review it has been agreed that any exam board changes to the core subjects of English language, maths and science must be implemented across all schools.

However, each secondary setting can choose what works best for them in non-core subjects such as geography, history and art.

Students and their parents will be given all the details during their options process and more information can be found on the DESC Signposts website.