Spring booster vaccine campaign to begin on Island

The Spring booster campaign recently advised by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will commence on Island on 28 March, with appointment letters being sent to those who meet the criteria for the second booster.

Those eligible for the second booster are individuals aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and people aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed.

Data suggests immunity derived from vaccination declines over time, and as many of the oldest adults received their most recent vaccine dose in Autumn 2021, these individuals are at much higher risk of severe COVID-19.

Therefore, as a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity and protection for the most vulnerable individuals, an extra Spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose.

Chief Executive, Teresa Cope said:

‘It is clear that vaccinations will continue to be needed in this fight against COVID, and to help us maintain a more normal way of life. The Spring booster is being offered to those most vulnerable to ensure that they have the most protection should they become infected with the virus.’ ‘This new booster roll-out marks a change in how vaccinations will be offered with appointment letters being sent out to those eligible for the second booster. I want to reassure the public that they can still take up the offer of a first, second or first booster dose of vaccine by arranging an appointment with 111.’

Letters will be dispatched in batches starting from this week, including appointment times, date and location. The majority of booster appointments will be held at the Chester Street vaccination hub, with some island-wide clinics being offered at least once a week. Please remember to bring your consent form with you when attending your appointment.

People are asked to please wait for their letter to arrive and to not call 111. Those who receive a letter are encouraged to take up the first appointment offered, but can email vaccinations@gov.im or call 111 to rearrange if necessary.

Care home and housebound vaccinations will be rolled out in the next few weeks.

In order to allow for a successful Spring booster rollout, the vaccination team will no longer be offering walk-in vaccination clinics post Friday 25 March. Instead, those who would still like to take up the offer of a first, second or booster dose will be asked to book an appointment either by calling 111 or emailing vaccinations@gov.im.

A guide to the Spring Booster Covid-19 vaccine for these groups is available on this link.

Vaccine walk-in clinics will cease on Friday 25 March, with information on dates and times provided here.