Maternity Care Assistant returns for Midwife training at Noble’s

Manx Care’s Maternity Unit is pleased to welcome back a valued member of the team.
Jess Roberts was previously a Maternity Care Assistant at Noble’s Hospital, and returned late last year to commence her training as a Midwife.
Jess will be the first Manx-trained Midwife in collaboration with Salford University. Her academic training will take place at the university, and her practical education will take place on Island.
The Maternity Unit has had links with Salford University for many years and has hosted a number of Maternity students for elective placements.
Linda Thompson, Care Group Manager for Integrated Women, Children and Families, said:
'The Care Group is happy to welcome Jess back, and to be embarking on this journey alongside her. It’s great to see that we’re developing training opportunities locally, ensuring that people can remain on the Island in order to pursue their careers.'