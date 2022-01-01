Maternity Care Assistant returns for Midwife training at Noble’s

Manx Care’s Maternity Unit is pleased to welcome back a valued member of the team.

Jess Roberts was previously a Maternity Care Assistant at Noble’s Hospital, and returned late last year to commence her training as a Midwife.

Jess will be the first Manx-trained Midwife in collaboration with Salford University. Her academic training will take place at the university, and her practical education will take place on Island.

The Maternity Unit has had links with Salford University for many years and has hosted a number of Maternity students for elective placements.

Linda Thompson, Care Group Manager for Integrated Women, Children and Families, said: