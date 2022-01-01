Government launches Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme

The Isle of Man Homes for Ukraine Scheme is now open for members of the community to register their interest in becoming hosts for those fleeing the conflict.

Anyone who wishes to host Ukrainian nationals or offer an empty property is now able to express their interest using the new form. This will collate information including whether the host is offering a spare room or an empty property, how long the host is willing to take part in the scheme and other important details.

It is essential that those interested in signing up for the scheme read the support information carefully to understand the requirements of the scheme, in particular the commitment of six months. It also includes details of other checks that will be required to ensure that the environment being offered is appropriate and safe for both hosts and guests.

This scheme is distinct from the UK Government’s approach and provides a locally-tailored solution.

A full list of frequently asked questions is also available for those considering taking part in the scheme.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘We have decided to create our own scheme instead of following the UK approach, to better meet the needs of our community. I would ask those interested in becoming hosts to fill in the Isle of Man online form rather than using the UK’s. This new scheme is another step in facilitating those who are fleeing the conflict to come to the Isle of Man as a safe haven.’

Changes to immigration

In addition to the launch of the scheme, from today the Ukraine family route has also been extended to those in the Isle of Man who may hold limited leave to remain, such as people here for employment purposes, and wish to bring over their extended family.

From today, visa applications are also open for hosts to sponsor named Ukrainians (i.e. friends, work colleagues, extended family, etc) and their immediate family members to the Isle of Man. If you already have a named contact whom you wish to sponsor you should speak to them directly and fill in the visa application with both sets of details.

Work is continuing with partner organisations to understanding what else the Island might do to support the people of Ukraine and in particular those who have taken refuge in the region.