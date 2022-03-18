Financial Sanctions: Zimbabwe

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 3 entries to the Zimbabwe sanctions regime.

The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/604) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in the commission of serious human rights violation or abuse in Zimbabwe, the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Zimbabwe or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Zimbabwe. The Zimbabwe (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Zimbabwe Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0480].

On 18 March 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Owen NCUBE (Group ID: 14052)

Anselem Nhamo SANYATWE (Group ID: 14053)

ZIMBABWE DEFENCE INDUSTRIES (Group ID: 10734)

Further details can be found in this document.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Zimbabwe and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.