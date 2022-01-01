Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise a webinar on sanctions relating to Russia.

A webinar will be hosted by UK government officials to help organisations understand the recent changes to sanctions relating to Russia. You will have the opportunity to ask questions in advance. The briefing will help your organisation to be updated and understand how you can comply with recent changes.

The webinar will cover the following topics:

sanctions legislation overview

new sanctions measures: financial, trade and transport

individual and entity designations

humanitarian issues

Speakers will include representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), HM Treasury (HMT), Department for International Trade (DIT), Department for Transport (DfT), Business Enterprise Industry and Skills (BEIS) and other government departments.

The webinar will take place on 17 March at 1300hrs GMT and will be hosted on Microsoft Teams Live.

Please register via Eventbrite

Please submit questions in advance by going to menti.com and entering 5405 5764 before 14:30 on Wednesday 16 March.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.