Sanctions: Russia

The Treasury advises that the Russia Sanctions (Application) (No.4) Regulations 2022 [SD 2022/0117] came into operation on 14 March 2022, which apply the provisions of the following United Kingdom statutory instrument relating to Russia financial and trade sanctions to the Island

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 6) Regulations 2022

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (of UK Parliament) (the “Russia Regulations”) were applied to the Island, and currently have effect in the Island, by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0504]. The Russia Regulations were amended in the United Kingdom in response to Russian actions in Ukraine. The Isle of Man has adopted these measures to ensure that sanctions against Russia in the Island are aligned with the United Kingdom.

These Regulations amend the trade sanctions against Russia to add to the list of prohibited and restricted goods, aviation and space goods and technology. These are defined as goods falling within chapter 88 of the UK Tariff.

There is also a new prohibition on insurance and reinsurance services relating to aviation and space goods and technology.

These Regulations also impose new aircraft sanctions against Russia. The measures include -

prohibiting Russian aircraft from overflying or landing in the Isle of Man;

powers for the UK Secretary of State, air traffic control and airport operators to issue directions for the purpose of preventing Russian aircraft from entering Isle of Man airspace, landing in the Isle of Man, or requiring aircraft to leave Isle of Man airspace;

power for the Department for Enterprise to refuse, suspend or revoke permissions in respect of Russian aircraft;

prohibition of registration of aircraft on the register maintained by the Department for Enterprise (Isle of Man Aircraft Registry) where the aircraft is owned, operated or chartered by sanctioned persons.

Certain exceptions from the prohibitions on landing and overflight are provided for in the case of emergency.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.