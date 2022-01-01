New London flights announced

Loganair is introducing new routes to London City and London Heathrow this spring.

The increased connectivity will ensure essential business links with London are maintained as well as giving improved access to international travel through the Heathrow link.

Dr Alex Allinson, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘I am delighted to be able to announce the introduction of additional capacity to London commencing mid-April, with a further increase to the schedule from the beginning of May. This will see the return of double daily services to London City, permitting day return business travel in both directions, together with a daily service to London Heathrow, enabling much needed international connectivity. ‘We have been working closely with Treasury and the Department of Infrastructure on plans to improve connectivity to the Isle of Man, including a full air services review. The announcement today is the first part of this work and gives us a much welcomed return to central London connectivity for our business travellers and visitors alike.’

Rebecca George, Chief Executive Officer Chamber of Commerce, said:

‘We are very pleased to see the return of the central London flights. The Island’s business community relies on the accessibility of day return business travel to carry out essential work in the UK as well as bring over key contacts to the Isle of Man. This announcement will put the Island back on the map for our London connections and enable stronger business links for the future.’

New services will commence from the Isle of Man to London City from 19 April, initially offering a daily flight (except Saturdays) before gearing up to two flights each weekday from Tuesday 3 May. From that date, the new schedule of morning and evening flights will offer a day-return capability in each direction, plus a flight in each direction on Sunday evenings.

Services linking the Isle of Man with London Heathrow will commence from Tuesday 3 May, with a daily service designed to offer connections with Loganair’s major partner airlines including British Airways to a wide range of destinations worldwide, including key points in Europe, North America and South Africa.

Both the London City and Heathrow routes will be flown under Loganair’s codeshare agreement with British Airways, and tickets for the new flights will go on sale next week.