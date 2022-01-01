2022/23 Notices of Coding

In his Budget speech last month, the Treasury Minister announced changes in income tax personal allowances as follows:

Personal allowances 2022/23 2021/22 £ £ Single person 14,500 14,250 Jointly assessed couples 29,000 28,500

The Income Tax Division is preparing to issue 2022/23 tax codes to people in employment. If the only change to an employee’s tax code is as a result of the above, a coding notice (form T1) will not be issued to the employee. Employers, however, will be notified of all changes to their employees’ tax codes.

Sign up for online services and save time

One of the most popular ways to use Online Services is to submit personal income tax returns. This was the preferred method for the majority of Isle of Man residents with more than 55 per cent submitting tax returns this way during the 2020/21 tax year.

The 2021/22 Tax Returns will be issued from 6 April 2022 sign up to Online Services now and file your return electronically, saving time and money to both you and the Isle of Man Government.

If you have any concerns or questions regarding your tax code or signing up to Online Services you can contact the Income Tax office in the following ways: