Manx Care reintroduces mask-wearing and social distancing

Manx Care is reintroducing social distancing and the mask-wearing with immediate effect.

Manx Care is increasing its preventative measures to ensure that service provision can be maintained, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise within the community.

Social distancing, along with the wearing of IIR fluid-resistant surgical facemasks, is being reintroduced with immediate effect at Noble’s Hospital, Manannan Court and Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital.

Facemasks MUST be worn throughout these locations from entry into the building until exiting the building. Facemasks must still be worn in all patient-facing Wards and Departments on entry. This includes Ward and Department corridors and offices.

Social distancing must be observed in all clinical and non-clinical areas. Posters will be displayed at all sites.

View the updated Noble’s Hospital visitor policy, and the updated policy at Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital.

Chief Executive, Teresa Cope added: