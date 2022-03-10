Financial Sanctions: Belarus General Licence

General licence - IOM/2022/BEL002

The Treasury has the power to issue General Licences for financial and trade sanctions regimes under a number of Regulations. Treasury licences permit acts that would normally be prohibited by the Regulations to take place, and may be general or specific in nature. The Treasury licences outlined below correspond to general licences issued by HM Treasury this week, following the extension of financial and trade sanctions against Belarus.

On 10 March 2022, the Treasury issued General Licence IOM/2022/BEL002 under regulation 32 of the Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, as they apply to the Isle of Man by the Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0479] ('the Belarus Regulations').

Any persons intending to use any of the above General Licence should consult the copy of the Licence for full details of the permissions and usage requirements which can be found attached to this release.

Under General Licence IOM/2022/BEL002 a flight data provider may make payment(s) directly or via a relevant institution to Belaeronavigatsia for aeronautical information publication data. The licence also permits Belaeronavigatsia to provide aeronautical information publication data to flight data providers for the purposes of flight safety concerning civilian aircraft and allows the flight data providers to use this data.

Reporting requirement

Any activity conducted under General Licence IOM/2022/BEL002 must be reported to Treasury within 14 days, with details and supporting evidence.

Record-keeping requirements

The flight data provider must keep accurate, complete and readable records, on paper or electronically, of any activity purporting to have been permitted under this licence for a minimum of 6 years.

General

The permissions in General Licences IOM/2022/BEL002 do not authorise any act which the person carrying out the act knows, or has reasonable grounds for suspecting, will result in funds or economic resources being made available in breach of the Belarus Regulations, save as permitted under licences granted under the Belarus Regulations.

General Licence IOM/2022/BEL002 takes effect from date of issue and may be varied, revoked, or suspended by Treasury at any time.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Belarus may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.